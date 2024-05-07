Buffalo Sabres hold 11th pick in 2024 NHL draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Sabres did not move up or down in the 2024 NHL draft lottery Tuesday night, remaining in the No. 11 slot for the first rounds.

The San Jose Sharks, with former Sabres forward Mike Grier as general manager, won the draft lottery for the No. 1 pick. The Sharks finished last in the overall standings and retained their position in the lottery. The lottery proved anti-climactic with no changes to the draft order. The Chicago Blackhawks, who selected Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick last year, retained the No. 2 selection, followed by the Anaheim Ducks.

Buffalo had a 3% chance of winning the lottery for the first overall selection June 28 in Las Vegas, and similar odds in the second draw for the second pick. There also was a chance the Sabres could move down to 12th or 13th.

This will be the 13th consecutive year that Buffalo will hold a top 13 pick, and the Sabres have made 18 first-round selections in the past dozen drafts. After picking in the top 10 for a full decade, Buffalo drafted Zach Benson at 13th overall last June, and the 18-year-old spent his entire rookie season on the NHL roster.

Sabres history of No. 11 picks

2002: D Keith Ballard, Minnesota (NCAA)

1992: D David Cooper, Medicine Hat (WHL)

1983: C Adam Creighton, Ottawa (OHL)

1979: D Mike Ramsey, Minnesota (NCAA)

1974: D Lee Fogolin, Oshawa (OHA)

Of those players the Sabres have drafted 11th overall, Ramsey played the most games in Buffalo. Ramsey’s 911 games with the franchise rank third all-time.

Top prospects headed to Buffalo

The NHL scouting combine will once again be held in Buffalo this June.

The NHL combine is similar to the NFL’s popular version, showcasing the top draft-eligible North American and international prospects. This year’s event will be held from June 2-8 at KeyBank Center and HarborCenter.

Digital executive producer Nick Veronica and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

