Buffalo RB Jaret Patterson erupts for record-tying 8 TDs, 409 rushing yards

Barry Werner
Buffalo Bulls running back Jaret Petterson scored 8 touchdowns and rushed for 409 yards during a 70-41 victory over Kent State in MACtion on Saturday.

Arizona State’s Kalen Ballage scored eight touchdowns against Texas Tech in 2016 to tie Howard Griffith (Illinois, 1990) for the NCAA single-game touchdown record.

Oklahoma running back Samaje Perine set an FBS single-game rushing record during a 44-7 win over Kansas in 2014. The true freshman from Pflugerville, Texas, carried 34 times for 427 yards and five touchdowns.

Twitter was furious when Patterson was taken out of the game after his 36th carry.

Patterson, a 5-foot-9, 195-pound junior, was coming off a school-record 301 yards rushing and four touchdowns against Bowling Green.

Against Kent State he shattered that mark, rushing for his eighth TD on this 65-yard run.

Patterson was wearing the No. 41 today to honor Solomon Jackson who passed away in 2016.

