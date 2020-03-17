Coronavirus: Buffalo mayor cautions Bills fans against parties celebrating Tom Brady's Patriots exit

Thanks to the coronavirus outbreak, Buffalo Bills fans’ parties about Tom Brady announcing his exit from the New England Patriots after two decades of dominance will have to be confined to Reddit and message boards.

[ Coronavirus: How the sports world is responding to the pandemic ]

Buffalo mayor Byron Brown warned his residents on Tuesday that any and all celebrations of Brady’s exit will have to be confined to their homes and with fewer than 10 people in attendance. Buffalo has joined cities across the country in shuttering large gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Just a reminder, bars and restaurants are open for takeout and delivery only,” Brown said. “So for those of you who want to celebrate Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots, and hopefully leaving the AFC East, there are no mass gatherings.

“Celebrate responsibly, celebrate at home and with less than 10 people present.”

Brady had an incredibly 32-3 career record against the Bills during his time with the Patriots, so that advice might have been needed for city.

The Patriots and Brady announced the quarterback was not re-signing with the team in free agency on Tuesday morning, setting up Brady to find a new team — which may or may not be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — after 20 seasons, 14 Pro Bowls, three MVPs and six Super Bowl rings.

Don't go too hard, Bills fans. (AP Photo/Rich Barnes)

