Buffalo mayor can't resist a shot at Brady in his coronavirus update

Tom Brady went 30-3 against the Buffalo Bills as the quarterback of the New England Patriots, so could you blame the Buffalo mayor for sneaking in a little Brady-bashing while he was giving a coronavirus update to his citizens on Tuesday?

The Mayor of Buffalo really wants you to celebrate Tom Brady's departure responsibly 😂 https://t.co/sdyjOtGpqJ — Alexa Ross (@AlexaRossTV) March 17, 2020

When announcing that restaurants will be closed except for takeout and delivery only, Mayor Byron Brown referenced, "those of you that want to celebrate Tom Brady leaving the New England Patriots and, hopefully, leaving the AFC East, there are no mass gatherings. Celebrate responsibly, celebrate at home and with less than 10 people present."

And with the word coming down later Tuesday that Brady will indeed leave the Bills' division and the AFC by signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it likely sent all Buffalo quickly checking the Bucs schedule. Nope, the Bills aren't on it.

But there's always that Bucs-Bills Super Bowl...

