Buffalo injury report vs. Cincinnati includes Jordan Poyer, Dane Jackson, DaQuan Jones

Patriots receiver Kendrick Bourne is tackled by Jordan Poyer after a catch.

Three Buffalo Bills defensive starters - safety Jordan Poyer (knee), cornerback Dane Jackson (knee) and defensive end DaQuan Jones (calf) - were listed on the team's injury report as limited participants after Wednesday's walkthrough ahead of Sunday's divisional-round playoff showdown with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Nose tackle Jordan Phillips (shoulder) also was limited. Participation was estimated for a full session.

Poyer, a Pro Bowl selection, led the Bills in interceptions during the regular season with four. Jackson led the team with 12 passes defended.

Guard Alex Cappa, cornerback Tre Flowers and offensive tackle Jonah Williams did not participate Wednesday for the Bengals.

The Enquirer's Kelsey Conway reported via Twitter that the Bengals are likely to be without three starters on their offensive line: Cappa, Williams and tackle La'el Collins.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Buffalo injury report vs Cincinnati has DBs Jordan Poyer, Dane Jackson