Buffalo at New England Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Buffalo at New England prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, December 26

Buffalo at New England How To Watch

Date: Sunday, December 26

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxboro, MA

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Buffalo (8-6), New England (9-5)

– Sign up and live stream sports on ESPN+

– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now

– All of the CFN NFL Predictions

Buffalo at New England Game Preview

Why Buffalo Will Win

The defense is going to take this personally.

After all of the drama on the field and in the media room following Buffalo’s 14-10 loss to the Patriots in Week 13 – getting hammered on for 222 rushing yards – the D will dare Mac Jones to keep the offense moving.

The Bills haven’t been a rock defensively against the better offensive teams, but New England is more about control than pop and explosion. There might have been a few big dashes against Buffalo the first time around, but that was an aberration.

Jones will have a problem hitting the big plays, the Bills will load up to keep the run from dominating, and owning third downs is a must – they’re great at that on both sides of the ball.

However …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 16

Why New England Will Win

Everyone says it wants to bust New England out of its style, but it’s just about impossible to do it.

Indianapolis was able to get the job done last week in its 27-17 win, but that’s partly because Jonathan Taylor and the ground game rolled for 226 yards. Buffalo is running well enough to get by – Devin Singletary had a nice day against Carolina – but the backs don’t do enough.

The Patriots will give up yards, but they don’t often break after they bend.

You want to challenge Mac Jones? He’s been able to come through time and again, and now he’s coming off a subpar performance. He rallied the team back against the Colts after a rocky start, and now the plays should be there with the Bills certain to load up against the run.

– NFL Week 16 Schedules, Predictions

What’s Going To Happen

Story continues

New England will get the job done again.

Buffalo might try to slow down the run, but New England will mix it up enough in the first half to get the ground attack going in the second.

Josh Allen and the Bill offense will get off to a hot start, but it won’t last. Slow and steady will win the race as the Patriots control the time of possession and the tempo.

– College Football Expert Bowl Picks

Buffalo at New England Prediction, Line

New England 23, Buffalo 20

Line: New England -2, o/u: 43.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4.5

5: Football on Christmas Day

1: Any present anyone is running out to get you at the last second

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Previews | Rankings