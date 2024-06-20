Buffalo City Gun Club trap shooting league in full swing

Jun. 20—JAMESTOWN — Those who enjoy shooting guns have a place to go in Jamestown, the Buffalo City Gun Club.

The club has existed for more than 50 years and has four trap-shooting machines for the competitors to use. The club has competitions throughout the summer with two major competitions each summer.

"The league is competitive but not super competitive. It's more to have a good time than super competitive, just about enjoying yourself," said Tyler Goldade, president of the Buffalo City Gun Club. "The ATA (American Trapshooting Association) events, ... they're ultra-competitive, it's all business for them."

Goldade said the club has around 50 members. He said the club is usually open from late April or early May through October.

Goldade said the biggest challenge the club has faced was the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Twenty years ago, the club had a lot of teams and a lot of people shooting," Goldade said. "It kind of dwindled down a little bit and then COVID crushed us. I think (it) was across the board for almost everything, bowling, except for golf, golf did well. ... We slowed down big time after COVID and then now we're starting to pick back up again. Our league was at one time 20 teams and then during the COVID, that first year of COVID, I think we had like eight teams for our league, five-man teams. Now we're about back up to about 15 or 16 (teams)."

While the pandemic hurt the club's membership numbers, Goldade said the Jamestown High School trap team starting at approximately the same time as the University of Jamestown shooting sports team helped the club tremendously.

Goldade said the beginning of the season has been slow because of the weather. He said he expects the number of people competing to increase after the Stutsman County Fair is over. The club was not in session during the Stutsman County Fair to avoid any potential accidents.

Goldade has been the president of the nonprofit for the last three years. Goldade said part of his responsibilities as the president include taking care of the money, doing maintenance around the grounds and scheduling events.

One of those events is the Amateur Trap Shooting event. During the trap-shooting events, Goldade said competitors are grouped in different classes: A, B, C, D, junior and veterans. The class an individual is in depends on the shooter's average score. Goldade said scoring for the event is based on how many clay targets the shooter hits. He said the highest class is for those who shoot 96 targets or more, and it goes down to those who shoot 89 targets or less per competition. Goldade said the competitors are shooting with either specially made trap-shooting shotguns or field shotguns.

"We have our standard leagues and stuff like that," Goldade said. "That's whatever, that's all within the club, it doesn't go anywhere. The American Trap Shooting Association when we have those shots, you have to be A, a member of the American Trap Shooting Association, and B once you shoot, all your scorers are sent into them and they're tracking your averages and everything basically forever. So I can go back and look at my average from 10 years ago if I wanted to."

This summer, the club is working on construction projects to build a new skeet-shooting range and a shade shelter. He said members are also working on other facility upgrades in the clubhouse. Goldade said the differences between skeet shooting and trap shooting are that skeet shooting has more "stations" to shoot at and the machines firing the targets move more in skeet shooting.

"The biggest part of the upgrades is gonna be the skeet range and that's almost primarily, 100% primarily for the college and high school kids because they have the ability if it's available to them to shoot skeet for scores," Goldade said. "We just haven't had the facilities until hopefully ... towards the end of the summer this year. So if they wanted to shoot skeet, the next closest place is like Wimbledon."

Adults are not the only ones who attend the club. Goldade said it is also frequented by the Jimmies and the Blue Jays. Goldade said the high school team had 38 athletes and the Jimmies team had between 15 and 20 athletes.

While the Blue Jays are practicing, Goldade said some Jimmies and other club members help the high school students. He also said the two teams have the same head coach, John Mazur.

"The high school thing blossomed a few years ago," Goldade said. "A handful of towns around the state had trap teams for a few years. We had actually been trying to get the high school involved in it for probably three years before they actually did. It started off, I want to say there was 20 some kids the first year and then the last two years have been right around 40, 40 kids shooting, which I think is a pretty fair amount for a club sport. The youth is where it's very popular, moreso than adults."

The sport is tied to hunting as according to the American Trapshooting Association, the targets are called a pigeon or a clay pigeon.

"The vast majority of the members are hunters and a lot of guys use it almost as a practice tool for hunting," Goldade said. " ... Usually throughout the year, you'll have a handful of guys show up towards the end of the year just trying to get a little tune up before hunting season starts."

Goldade said the club does not have an age requirement but requires kids to pass a hunter's safety course before joining. A membership costs $65 for the whole season. The club has ear protection for members and sells ammunition.