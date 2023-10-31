Buffalo Bulls vs. Toledo Rockets: How to watch, latest odds and season schedules

College football is back in MACtion on Tuesday night for Week 10 as the Toledo Rockets (7-1) prepare to host the Buffalo Bulls (3-5).

The Bulls didn't start the season hot, losing all four of their opening games in non-conference play. However, they have managed to turn things around once they started playing MAC opponents, going 3-1 over their previous four games.

Buffalo's most recent win, a 24-6 victory over Kent State, featured quarterback Cole Snyder's 195-yard performance with one touchdown and an interception as well as 84 yards from running back Jacqez Barksdale on 10 carries.

Meanwhile, Toledo's season has been an unceasingly dominant showing from the Rockets. The team lost to the University of Illinois in Week 1, 30-28, on a last-second field goal from the Fighting Illini. One week later, Toledo drubbed Texas Southern in a 71-3 win, starting a seven-game win streak that is still active.

Most recently, the Rockets managed to put down their closest contender for a MAC title, the Miami (OH) RedHawks, 21-17. Quarterback Dequan Finn was 16-28 on pass attempts for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

Toledo quarterback Dequan Finn (7) slides for a first down during the first half against Illinois.

How to Watch Buffalo vs. Toledo: TV channel and streaming

When: Tuesday, Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Glass Bowl, Toledo, Ohio

Cable TV: ESPN2

Streaming: ESPN app, FuboTV

NCAAF odds Week 10: Buffalo Bulls @ Toledo Rockets

Toledo are favorites to defeat Buffalo, according to the BetMGM college football odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Spread: Toledo (-15.5)

Moneyline: Toledo (-700); Buffalo (+500)

Over/under: 50.5

Buffalo football schedule and results

All times eastern.

Week 1: Buffalo 17 - 38 Wisconsin FINAL

Week 2: Buffalo 37 - 40 Fordham FINAL

Week 3: Buffalo 27 - 55 Liberty FINAL

Week 4: Buffalo 38 - 45 Louisiana FINAL

Week 5: Buffalo 13- 10 Akron FINAL

Week 6: Buffalo 37 - 13 Central Michigan FINAL

Week 7: Buffalo 14- 24 Bowling Green FINAL

Week 8: Buffalo 24 - 6 Kent State FINAL

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Buffalo @ Toledo, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Week 11: Buffalo vs. Ohio, Tuesday, Nov. 7, TBD, TBD

Week 12: Buffalo @ Miami (OH), Wednesday, Nov. 15, 7 p.m., ESPN Platforms

Week 13: Buffalo vs. Eastern Michigan, Tuesday, Nov. 21, TBD, ESPN Platforms

Toledo football schedule and results

All times eastern.

Week 1: Toledo 28 - 30 Illinois FINAL

Week 2: Toledo 71 - 3 Texas Southern FINAL

Week 3: Toledo 21 - 17 San Jose State FINAL

Week 4: Toledo 49 - 31 Western Michigan FINAL

Week 5: Toledo 35 - 33 Northern Illinois FINAL

Week 6: Toledo 41 - 24 UMass FINAL

Week 7: Toledo 13 - 6 Ball State FINAL

Week 8: Toledo 21 - 17 Miami (OH) FINAL

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Toledo vs. Buffalo, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

Week 11: Toledo vs. Eastern Michigan, Wednesday, Nov. 8, TBD, TBD

Week 12: Toledo @ Bowling Green, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 7 p.m., TBD

Week 13: Toledo @ Central Michigan, Friday, Nov. 24, Noon, TBD

