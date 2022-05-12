Buffalo Bulls Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Buffalo Bulls Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

LB James Patterson, Sr.

The heart-and-soul star of the Bulls over the last four seasons, he might be the best defensive player in the MAC and is the one signature star everything will work around. He’s 6-0, 230 pounds, and he can get behind the line with 6.5 career sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss. In his four years he has made 294 tackles with seven forced fumbles and three interceptions.

NT Daymond Williams, Sr.

6-3, 283. 46 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 10.5 tackles for loss, 3 broken up passes in an All-MAC season

WR Quian Williams, Sr.

6-0, 194. All-MAC. 64 catches, 835 yards, 2 TD last year at Buffalo, 140 career catches for 1,818 yards and 10 scores (includes two years at Eastern Michigan)

DT George Wolo, Jr.

6-0, 272. 50 tackles, 6 sacks, 7 tackles for loss, 3 forced fumbles

S Marcus Fuqua, Jr.

6-0, 192. 59 tackles last season, 1.5 tackles for loss, 3 broken up passes, 1 forced fumble

RB Ron Cook, Jr.

5-9, 187. 126 carries, 617 yards (4.9 ypc), 4 TD, 29 catches for 287 yards, 1 TD in three years

QB Matt Myers, Jr.

6-4, 211. 107-210 (51%) for 1,316 yards, 10 TDs, 9 INT, 276 rushing yards, 7 TDs as a backup over the last three years

DE Kyler Laing, Jr.

6-1, 236. 24 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles in 16 games

DE Max Michel, Sr.

6-2, 228. 66 career tackles, 8.5 sacks, 12.5 TFL, 3 forced fumbles in three years

WR Jamari Gassett, Soph.

5-10, 171. 20 catches for 270 yards, 1 TD

