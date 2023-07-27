Buffalo Bucks: How Colorado Fits Financially in the Big 12

After months of speculation about how the Pac-12’s protracted media negotiations might affect the conference’s long-term future, the first major shoe dropped Thursday when Colorado announced it will move to the Big 12 starting in 2024.

The decision, approved by both University of Colorado regents and Big 12 leadership in the past 24 hours, is not a huge deal on its own. The Buffaloes have struggled in both football and men’s basketball in the past decade, and are by no means the lifeblood of the current Pac-12.

It does, however, trigger more questions about the fate of the league, which is already losing UCLA and USC to the Big Ten next year. Now functionally down to nine schools and still trying to secure that all-important TV contract, the conference is in a tough spot. Arizona and Utah could be additional targets for the Big 12, while Washington and Oregon have been linked for months to the Big Ten. The Pac-12 is also likely exploring expansion of its own.

All of these decisions will be made by schools seeking both stability and economic opportunity. So where does Colorado fit in financially? Sportico analyzed numbers from its college finance database to assess where the Buffaloes match their new peers, and where they differ.

Even before Colorado’s move, the Big 12 was set to look very different in 2024 than it did in 2022. Conference giants Texas and Oklahoma are joining the SEC starting next season, and the league added four more schools starting this year—Cincinnati, Houston, UCF and BYU.

In terms of overall athletic spending, Colorado will slot into the middle of the Big 12’s public schools next year. The Buffaloes spent $96 million on athletics in 2021-22, the most recent fiscal year available. That’s significantly more than the three public newcomers, and roughly on par with existing members Oklahoma State and West Virginia. (These charts do not include the league’s three private schools—Baylor, BYU and TCU—which are not subject to open-records laws.)

The Buffaloes rank a little higher on football spending. Colorado spent $25.5 million on football in fiscal 2022, the fourth highest among the public schools that will be in the league next year.

That number has also almost certainly increased. It doesn’t include any of new head coach Deion Sanders’ five-year, $29.5 million contract, a roughly 60% increase from his predecessor Karl Dorrell, or Dorell’s $8.7 million buyout.

Colorado compares particularly favorably in football ticket sales. The Buffaloes reported $16.6 million in football gate in fiscal 2022, which ranks second among the public schools that will be in the league next season. Only Iowa State sold more ($17.5 million). There’s a big gap here, with Houston at the bottom ($2.6 million).

There’s also reason to believe that Colorado number could increase significantly under Sanders. The team sold out its spring game after drawing just 1,950 fans the year before, and the school said earlier this month that it had already sold out home games against Nebraska and Stanford, its first sellouts since 2019.

Colorado’s football recruiting already shows that “Coach Prime Effect.” After having the No. 64 and No. 47-ranked classes in 2021 and 2022, according to 247Sports, the Buffaloes jumped up to No. 29 in 2023. Sanders also leaned heavy on the transfer portal, with a number of players leaving and a number coming in from other schools.

Colorado’s No. 29 class ranks third among schools that will be in the conference next year, and ahead of both Baylor and Kansas State, the two most recent Big 12 champions.

Football is the cash cow, but the Big 12 is also trying to position itself as a basketball league. Baylor won the NCAA title in 2021, Kansas won it in 2022, and the school that broke the mini-streak this year, UConn, recently submitted an application for possible Big 12 membership. The newcomers include Houston, which spent much of the year as the nation’s top-ranked team.

The Buffs’ men’s basketball team hasn’t made a Sweet Sixteen in 54 years, but its $7.9 million budget ranks sixth among the public programs that will be in the Big 12 next year.

