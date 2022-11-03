Buffalo Bills at New York Jets: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 9 matchup

Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills (6-1) aim to prove they are still the team to beat when they hit the road to face Zach Wilson and the New York Jets (5-3) in a matchup that carries huge AFC East ramifications.

Wilson threw three ugly interceptions in a Week 8 loss at home to the New England Patriots and now looks to rebound against one of the NFL's toughest teams. Meanwhile, Allen, Stefon Diggs and the Bills are riding high with an extremely efficient group in all three phases. The game kicks off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from MetLife Stadium.

Here's a look at the betting details and USA TODAY's NFL staff picks for the Bills vs. Jets Week 9 game:

Bills at Jets odds, moneyline and over/under

Spread: Bills (-12.5)

Moneyline: Bills (-650); Jets (+440)

Over/under: 47

More odds, injury info for Bills vs. Jets

Lorenzo Reyes: Bills 31, Jets 17

Wilson is too chaotic in the pocket and susceptible to turnovers. And while the Jet defense is solid and can generate pressure on the quarterback, Buffalo appears to be giving Allen help in the run game.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen leaps from an attempted tackle by the New York Jets' Quinnen Williams.

Safid Deen: Bills 31, Jets 13

The Bills allowed the Green Bay Packers to hang around in the second half last week, but take care of the chatter from that performance against their AFC East rivals this week. It’ll be a humbling game for the Jets.

Lance Pugmire: Bills 35, Jets 13

Allen wanted a more convincing triumph over Aaron Rodgers, decrying some unexecuted chances. Expect him to take it out on the division-rival Jets. New York’s Wilson was intercepted three times by the Patriots and now meets a stouter defense.

