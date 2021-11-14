Buffalo Bills at New York Jets: Game day inactives

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets ahead of their Week 10 meeting at MetLife Stadium:

Buffalo Bills (5-3)

  • CB Cam Lewis

  • OL Jamil Douglas

  • LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)

  • DT Brandin Bryant

New York Jets (2-6)

  • QB Zack Wilson (knee)

  • OL Isaiah Williams

  • DT Jonathan Marshall

  • DE Tim Wawrd

  • S Elijah Riley

Related

Bills place Star Lotulelei on Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Jets game

Frank Gore to fight ex-NBA All-Star Deron Williams on Dec. 18

What uniforms Bills, Jets will wear in Week 10

Recommended Stories