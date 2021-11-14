Buffalo Bills at New York Jets: Game day inactives
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here are the full game day inactive lists for the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets ahead of their Week 10 meeting at MetLife Stadium:
Buffalo Bills (5-3)
CB Cam Lewis
OL Jamil Douglas
LB Tremaine Edmunds (hamstring)
DT Brandin Bryant
New York Jets (2-6)
QB Zack Wilson (knee)
OL Isaiah Williams
DT Jonathan Marshall
DE Tim Wawrd
S Elijah Riley
Related
Bills place Star Lotulelei on Reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Jets game
Frank Gore to fight ex-NBA All-Star Deron Williams on Dec. 18
What uniforms Bills, Jets will wear in Week 10