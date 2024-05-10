Buffalo Bills wide receiver gives back to Opelousas non-profit he grew up in

Buffalo Bills wide receiver gives back to Opelousas non-profit he grew up in

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Hope for Opelousas is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the mission of providing a loving and safe environment for children across the city; one of those children was Keon Coleman, the latest wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills.

Now Coleman is sharing that love right back to the organization in his hometown by bringing in donations all the way from Buffalo.

“All of my kids went through the program,” Ravin Savoy, Coleman’s mom, said. “It was a safe place to be after school. A lot of times they would there straight from school.

“He was always going to be a success,” Loren Carriere, executive director of Hope for Opelousas, said. “But I feel like through his time here and relationships here, we were able to help him just, you know, go and reach the stratosphere. And now he’s shot in orbit.”

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

KLFY Daily Digest

Coleman spent his childhood at Hope for Opelousas learning about building relationships and improving performance in the classroom; he also enjoyed his time playing sports, becoming a star basketball and football player at Opelousas Catholic School.

The talent and life skills he learned at Hope for Opelousas would help him get to college where he would continue to dominate in the world of football and live out the dream so many college football players have.

“With the 33rd pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the Buffalo Bills select Keon Coleman receiver Florida State.”

Within days of being Drafted to the Buffalo Bills, Coleman would take to social media to encourage people to donate to Hope for Opelousas on SOLA Giving Day, gaining the attention of the Mafia Babes, a non-profit organization of all female Bills fans that drive funding to charities selected by Bills players.

“Us donating is wrapping him in the giant bills mafia hug it really that’s what bills Mafia does best,” Lara Mckee, vice president of Mafia Babes, said. “Once we embrace a player and they embrace us back, it’s just meant to be.”

“When Keon shared it on social media and the Bills Mafia Babes started the momentum and shared it through their channels. It just went crazy,” Carriere said.

With newfound support from the Bills Mafia, Hope for Opelousas would receive the surprise of a lifetime by raising over $160,000 along with a feeling of gratitude from the organization and a feeling of pride from a proud mother.

“An answer to prayer,” Carriere said. “We literally raised the exact amount that we needed to, you know, meet our full match. I’m just pumped about where it may go and what the Lord’s going to do to use it.”

“That’s always been a big thing for me, for my kids to show appreciation,” Savoy said. “Because when people do things for you, especially when they don’t have to, you can be thankful. I’m a firm believer in paying it forward.”

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.