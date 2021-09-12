Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Game day inactives
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Here are the full game day inactive lists for both the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Week 1 meeting at Highmark Stadium:
Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0)
OL Rashaad Coward
QB Dwayne Haskins
LB Buddy Johnson
DE Isaiahh Loudermilk
CB Ahkello Witherspoon
Buffalo Bills (0-0)
DT Star Lotulelei (calf)
DE Boogie Basham
OL Tommy Doyle
RB Zack Moss
LB Andre Smith
Game previews:
Related
What uniforms Bills, Steelers will wear in Week 1
Bills are 6.5-point favorites vs. Steelers as Week 1 arrives
NFL picks Week 1: Who the 'experts' are taking in Bills vs. Steelers
Bills vs. Steelers: Final Friday injury reports
Sean McDermott names Levi Wallace Bills' starter at cornerback
Steelers LB T.J. Watt to sign massive contract extension
PODCAST: Bills position battles heading into Week 1
Coordinator corner: Bills coaches highlight the trenches pre-Steelers
Bills vs. Steelers Week 1: How to watch, listen and stream
Behind Bills enemy lines: 5 questions with Steelers Wire
Report: Steelers' T.J. Watt ends semi-holdout, practices ahead of Bills meeting
Bills suggest fans arrive to Highmark Stadium early for Steelers opener
Bills' Josh Allen, Sean McDermott discuss a few key Steelers defenders
Who the Bills protected on their practice squad for Week 1
Steelers' Mike Tomlin 'optimistic' about T.J. Watt ahead of Bills meeting
Sean McDermott remains non-committal on Bills offensive line
Buffalo Bills name 8 team captains for 2021
Bills expect Isaiah McKenzie back for opener vs. Steelers