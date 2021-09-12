Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Game day inactives

Associated Press

North Sea oil and gas has helped make Norway one of the wealthiest countries in the world. The ruling Conservatives, led by Prime Minister Erna Solberg, and the opposition Labor Party, which is leading in opinion polls, both advocate for a gradual move away from the fossil fuels that continue to underpin the economy. “Our demand is to stop looking for oil and gas, and stop handing out new permits to companies,” says Lars Haltbrekken, climate and energy spokesman for the Socialist Left party — a likely coalition partner for Labor.