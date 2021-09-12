Buffalo Bills vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: Game day inactives

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
Here are the full game day inactive lists for both the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers ahead of their Week 1 meeting at Highmark Stadium:

Pittsburgh Steelers (0-0)

  • OL Rashaad Coward

  • QB Dwayne Haskins

  • LB Buddy Johnson

  • DE Isaiahh Loudermilk

  • CB Ahkello Witherspoon

Buffalo Bills (0-0)

  • DT Star Lotulelei (calf)

  • DE Boogie Basham

  • OL Tommy Doyle

  • RB Zack Moss

  • LB Andre Smith

