Buffalo Bills vs. New Orleans Saints picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 12 game?

The Buffalo Bills and New Orleans Saints play Thursday in a Week 12 NFL game.

Which team will get the victory?

Check out these NFL Week 12 picks and predictions for the game, which can be seen at 6:20 p.m. MST time on NBC.

The Bills are a 4.5-point favorite in the game.

More NFL Week 12 picks, predictions:

Pro Football Network: Bills 23, Saints 20

Ben Rolfe writes: "This is another Thanksgiving game that a few weeks ago looked like it would be an intriguing battle between two formidable teams. Instead, we have two teams who got embarrassed last week and have won a combined one game in the last three weeks. Both teams desperately need the win, but the Bills should have the edge with the better QB."

Sportsnaut: Bills 31, Saints 20

Vincent Frank writes: "Two teams coming off absolutely ugly losses, there’s no telling how they will perform come Thanksgiving night. However, we’re going to go with Buffalo’s defense making a statement against the Saints’ injury-plagued offense and feast in this one."

The Game Day: Bills 27, Saints 24

Anthony Cervino writes: "If the New Orleans defense can stop the run without an extra man in the box and their secondary shows up, they will have a legit shot at containing Josh Allen and his slew of weapons, which will keep the game close. If this game is close at the end, I will give the Saints the edge at home. Whether it is Mark Ingram, Alvin Kamara, or both leading the backfield, the two run effectively enough to move the chains, win time of possession and keep Allen on the sidelines. However, if the Bills’ offense is rolling, I am not sure if the Trevor Siemian-led passing attack will pack enough punch to keep up with Allen despite the fact that the Saints are still a top-15 team in scoring offense."

Draft Kings: Bills will cover vs. Saints in Week 12 game

Teddy Ricketson writes: "In the week after the three games that the Bills lost previously this season, they responded with a win. Even though the Saints will theoretically have running back Alvin Kamara back, the rest of the offense has been shaky. The Bills gave up five total touchdowns to running back Jonathan Taylor, but they still have one of the best defenses in the NFL. On a short week, they will make the adjustments needed to stop the Saints' offense and reignite their own to cover."

Will Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills get back on track against the New Orleans Saints in Week 12 of the NFL season?

Big On Sports: Go with the Bills to cover in Week 12 vs. Saints

Jake Flynn writes: "If anything it should be an exciting game. The Bills have responded well to losses going 3-0 SU and 2-0-1 ATS while outscoring teams 106-28 following their first three defeats, and it’s been a full year since they dropped consecutive games. As much as I like the Saints they just aren’t the same without Brees and there’s a reason why Siemian is a well traveled vet."

Sportsnaut: Bills 27, Saints 14

Matt Johnson writes: "Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are going to cook the Saints' secondary. Marshon Lattimore is proving to be inconsistent this season and Diggs is one of the best in the NFL. Considering the state of the Saints' offense, Buffalo won't need much to win on Thanksgiving."

FiveThirtyEight.com: Bills have a 56% win probability

The site gives the Saints a 44% win probability in the NFL Week 12 game.

ESPN: Bills have a 61.7% chance to win

The site's Football Power Index gives the Saints a 38% chance to pick up the victory in the Week 12 NFL game.

