Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Thursday, September 8

Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams How To Watch

Date: Thursday, September 8

Game Time: 8:20 ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, CA

How To Watch: NBC

Record: Buffalo Bills (0-0), Los Angeles Rams (0-0)

Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams Game Preview

Why Buffalo Bills Will Win

For all of the amazing things the Rams might have been able to do last season, they weren’t all that great at controlling high-octane passing games. They were able to bend enough without breaking, but they weren’t exactly air tight on this downs. Now they get to deal with a Buffalo offense that has the backs – and the quarterback – to run, but will spread the ball around even more.

New Buffalo offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey isn’t going to mess with what worked. Let Josh Allen keep the pressure on the Ram corners and don’t be afraid of their ability to force takeaways.

Why Los Angeles Rams Will Win

Is the Buffalo offensive line good enough to hold up?

The overall stats were just fine, and the running game found a good groove over the second half of last year, but the interior could be a wee bit of a concern with what’s coming from the Ram interior.

Yes, Allen will throw and keep up with Matthew Stafford and the Ram passing game, but the Buffalo offense feeds off the running game as a base. Everyone does, but the team was 0-4 last season when rushing for fewer than 100 yards. The Rams didn’t allow more than 100 yards on the ground in 13 games going 11-2 in them.

What’s Going To Happen

Buffalo is everyone’s darling going into the season after the wild way last year ended, but the Rams still have the parts and the firepower to bother a Buffalo secondary that was great overall statistically mostly because it didn’t deal with a slew of great quarterbacks.

Expect a back-and-forth shootout with the defending champs showing they’re not just going to rest on 2021. Catch the Rams in a few weeks when injuries hit – for now, the starting 22 is healthy and about to make an early statement.

Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams Prediction, Line

Los Angeles Rams 27, Buffalo 24

Line: Buffalo -2.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Buffalo Bills vs Los Angeles Rams Must See Rating: 5

