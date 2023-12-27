Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots: Team connections

The Buffalo Bills will host the New England Patriots for a matchup on Sunday afternoon in Week 17.

It’s a brand new NFL weekend with plenty on the line for both teams. But for some on the Bills (9-6) and Patriots (4-11) there is a bit more at stake than others.

That’s because multiple players or coaches for both sides are going to be playing against their former teams. That can create a little bit of extra motivation for them heading into Sunday… as expected.

With that, here’s a quick list of connections the two teams have with one another ahead of the upcoming matchup at Highmark Stadium:

Bills RB Damien Harris

Harris played the first four years of his career with the Patriots before signing with the Bills this offseason. He was injured earlier this season and will not play as he’s on injured reserve. Harris missed the first Bills-Patriots meeting as well.

Patriots OL Conor McDermott

McDermott was drafted by the Patriots and has done some rounds in the AFC East. In 2017, the Bills claimed him off waivers when the Pats cut him. He then ended up on the New York Jets before returning to New England this offseason. McDermott was previously released via injury settlement and just re-signed to their practice squad this week.

Patriots LB Joe Giles-Harris

Previously a member of the Bills’ practice squad, Giles-Harris holds that same position with the Patriots.

Patriots CB Breon Borders

Borders spent time on the Bills’ practice squad in 2017. He has jumped around the NFL… a lot. He’s on the Pats practice squad now, his 10th team.

