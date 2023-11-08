Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos: Team connections

The Buffalo Bills will host the Denver Broncos in their upcoming Week 10 matchup.

It’s a brand new NFL weekend with plenty on the line for both teams. But for some on the Bills (5-4) and Broncos (3-5) there is a bit more at stake than the others.

That’s because some players and coaches for both teams could be playing against their former club. That can create a little bit of extra motivation for them heading into Monday.

With that, here’s a quick list of connections the two teams have with one another ahead of the upcoming matchup at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park:

Bills DE Von Miller

The Bills could very well go down as the team Miller plays for the second-most in his career since signing in Buffalo in 2022. But that won’t even come close to the number of years he spent in Denver. The Broncos selected him in the first round of the 2011 NFL draft and he was there until 2022. ‘;

It will be the first time Miller faces the Broncos since departing Denver.

Bills P Sam Martin

Prior to playing for the Bills the past two seasons, Martin did exactly that for the Broncos. He was in Denver during the 2020-2021 seasons. The Broncos asked him to take a pay cut and he was released instead.

Bills RB Latavius Murray

Similar to Martin, Latavius Murray’s most recent NFL team before heading to Buffalo was the Broncos. For a period, he actually was their No. 1 rusher as well when Melvin Gordon was cut last season.

Broncos WR David Sills

Sills was a UDFA signing of the Bills after the 2019 NFL draft. He only has ever suited up for the New York Giants in a regular season game as he now resides on the Broncos’ practice squad.

