Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns at Ford Field: How to get tickets for game in Detroit

The Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns are playing Sunday at 1 p.m. in Detroit, and tickets are now live for Bills season ticket members and Lions season ticket members.

The NFL moved the Bills vs. Browns game from Buffalo to the Detroit Lions' home stadium, Ford Field, due to a dangerous November snowstorm in Western New York. Lake-effect snow has piled up in the Buffalo area, with up to four feet of snow potentially falling by Sunday.

Tickets to the game at Ford Field went live at 2 p.m. Friday on the NFL's ticket partner, Ticketmaster, limited to six tickets per account for Bills ticket holders. Their fans received priority since this is a Bills home game.

Tickets went on sale for Lions season ticket members at 3 p.m.

The general public will have access to remaining tickets Saturday. Buffalo (6-3) is a 7½-point favorite over Cleveland (3-6).

Ford Field held a relocated Bills-New York Jets game in 2014, won by Buffalo, 38-3, due to snowstorm in Buffalo. That game was moved from a Sunday to a Monday night.

But the Lions and Bills play Thursday on Thanksgiving, making a Monday game a non-starter due to the short turnaround. The Bills are early 10-point favorites in that game, and are the consensus Super Bowl favorite according to sportsbooks, led by fifth-year quarterback Josh Allen, despite sitting in a tie for second in the AFC East with the New York Jets, one game back of Miami.

Buffalo canceled practice Friday and instead held virtual meetings.

Bills coach Sean McDermott aid Friday the details on getting to Detroit on Saturday are "obviously TBD at this point."

Bills general manager Brandon Beane said the team plans to return to Buffalo after Sunday's game to prepare for the Thanksgiving Day game in the Motor City.

The Lions (3-6) visit the New York Giants on Sunday in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

