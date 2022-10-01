Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 4, Sunday, October 2

Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens How To Watch

Date: Sunday, October 2

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, MD

How To Watch: CBS

Record: Buffalo Bills (2-1), Baltimore Ravens (2-1)

Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens Game Preview

Why Buffalo Bills Will Win

So what went wrong in the 21-19 loss to Miami – besides not being able to get off the final snap?

Not much.

It was a loss, but the offense cranked up a season high 497 yards, the running game was fine, Josh Allen was great, but it was just one of those games that went the wrong way.

There’s no reason to worry about the offense, the defense wasn’t all that bad – it only allowed 212 yards of Miami O.

No one is giving up more yards than Baltimore. Allen and company should go off, the speed and athleticism are there on the Buffalo front seven to keep Lamar Jackson from dominating on the move, and …

Why Baltimore Ravens Will Win

Yeah, Baltimore can keep up.

The defense is going to give up over 400 yards and 30 points to the Bills. Know that going in, and get bombing away.

As good as Allen is, Jackson has been even better so far with all he’s been able to do a he bets on himself with a massive payday contract on the line.

The Ravens lead the league in touchdown passes, the explosion is there from all parts of the receiving corps – and Mark Andrews at tight end – to spread apart the Buffalo secondary, and that’s when 8 gets going.

Of course Buffalo wants to keep Jackson from taking off. Everyone wants to do that. It doesn’t work.

What’s Going To Happen

Oh yeah is this going to be some fun.

Both offenses are going to bomb away, each will get massive plays out of their respective big-time receivers, and …

Buffalo’s defense will do more.

The Bills can come up with a few stops. The Ravens can’t.

Jackson will play like the best player on the field, but the otters guy’s team will get the W.

Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens Prediction, Line

Buffalo 33, Baltimore 27

Line: Buffalo -3, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Buffalo Bills vs Baltimore Ravens Must See Rating: 5

