Buffalo Bills’ Von Miller mic’d up vs. Los Angeles Rams (video)

In his debut with the Bills against his former team, the Rams, Von Miller was mic’d up.

He had plenty to say during the 31-10 win.

Highlights featured Miller’s sights and sounds on the field. But how about his pick-me-up for James Cook? The rookie running back fumbled and the veteran was there for his young teammate.

Check out that and more from Miller mic’d up in the video player above.

