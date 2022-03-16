Buffalo Bills, Von Miller agree to multi-year deal
The Buffalo Bills have made a massive splash in the free agency pool.
According to multiple reports, the Bills and pass rusher Von Miller have agreed to a massive six-year deal. It’s worth up to $120 million per year:
Through the first four year, the deal averages $17.5M per year. But most importantly, Von Miler to the #Bills. https://t.co/L1O6uFwgjc
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 16, 2022
