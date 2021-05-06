Buffalo Bills: Updated depth chart projection after the 2021 NFL draft

Nick Wojton
·2 min read
The Bills added plenty of new faces last week via the 2021 NFL draft. In total, the team made eight selections at the event.

While the team has not yet officially verified their list of undrafted free agent rookie signees just yet, we still have some reported ones. With all those new players considered, let’s update the Bills’ depth chart now.

Here’s a full depth chart update for the Bills following 2021 draft weekend:

Quarterback

Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (17). (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

1st: Josh Allen
2nd: Mitchell Trubisky
3rd: Jake Fromm, Davis Webb

Running back

Bills running back Devin Singletary (26). Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

1st: Zack Moss, Devin Singletary
2nd: Matt Breida
3rd: Taiwan Jones, Christian Wade, Antonio Williams

Tight end

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

1st: Dawson Knox
2nd: Jacob Hollister
3rd: Reggie Gilliam, Tommy Sweeney
4th: Quintin Morris, Nate Becker

Wide receiver

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

1st: Stefon Diggs, Emmanuel Sanders, Cole Beasley (slot)
2nd: Gabriel Davis
3rd: Isaiah McKenzie, Marquez Stevenson
4th: Jake Kumerow, Isaiah Hodgins
5th: Brandon Powell, Duke Williams, Tanner Gentry, Tre Walker

Offensive tackle

Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

1st: Dion Dawkins, Daryl Williams
2nd: Spencer Brown, Bobby Hart
3rd: Tommy Doyle, Syrus Tuitele

Interior O-line

Bills center Mitch Morse . (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

1st: Mitch Morse, Jon Feliciano, Cody Ford
2nd: Ike Boettger, Forrest Lamp, Jamil Douglas
3rd: Ryan Bates, Jordan Devey, Jack Anderson

Defensive tackle

Ed Oliver #91 of the Bills. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

1st: Ed Oliver, Star Lotulelei
2nd: Harrison Phillips, Vernon Butler
3rd: Justin Zimmer, Brandin Bryant

Defensive end

Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa. (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

1st: Jerry Hughes, Mario Addison
2nd: Greg Rousseau, AJ Epenesa, Carlos Basham Jr.
3rd: Darryl Johnson, Efe Obada
4th: Bryan Cox Jr., Mike Love

Linebacker

Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

1st: Tremaine Edmunds, Matt Milano
2nd: AJ Klein, Tyrell Adams
3rd: Tyler Matakevich, Tyrel Dodson
4th: Marquel Lee, Andre Smith

Cornerback

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

1st: Tre'Davious White, Levi Wallace, Taron Johnson (slot)
2nd: Dane Jackson, Rachad Wildgoose, Siran Neal (slot)
3rd: Cam Lewis, Nick McCloud, Olaijah Griffin

Safety

Bills safety Micah Hyde (Gannett photo)

1st: Micah Hyde, Jordan Poyer
2nd: Damar Hamlin, Jaquan Johnson
3rd: Josh Thomas, Tariq Thompson

Special teams

Bills kicker Tyler Bass. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Kicker: Tyler Bass
Punter: Matt Haack
Long snapper: Reid Ferguson
Coverage 1st: Taiwan Jones, Andre Smith, Tyler Matakevitch, Jake Kumerow
Coverage 2nd: Damar Hamlin, Jaquan Johnson, Darryl Johnson, Marquel Lee
Returner 1st: Isaiah McKenzie
Returner 2nd: Marquez Stevenson

