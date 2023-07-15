Buffalo Bills training camp returns: What to know about the schedule, tickets and more

The Buffalo Bills training camp will be back at St. John Fisher University for the 22nd time in the last 24 summers they have kicked off their earnest preparation for an NFL season (they skipped 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic).

Here’s all you need to know to make your experience a productive and enjoyable one with helpful tips and pointers for veteran and first-time attendees.

Buffalo Bills training camp tickets for 2023

All of the tickets that were made available have been claimed.

Bills training camp 2023 schedule

The Bills’ practices are held primarily on the grass field at the Polisseni Complex which is behind Growney Stadium. There is grandstand seating on the near side, and bleacher seating on the far side, plus ample areas to stand. All practice times are subject to change.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Facilities open one hour before practice begins. Have your mobile ticket ready to scan to expedite the entry process. Fans will pass through a metal detector. All belongings are subject to search and may prompt a more thorough search if deemed necessary by security.

Wednesday, July 26, 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, July 27, 9:45 a.m.

Friday, July 28, 9:45 a.m.

Sunday, July 30, 9:45 a.m.

Monday, July 31, 9:45 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1, 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 3, 9:45 a.m.

Sunday, Aug. 6, 11:45 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9, 9:45 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 10, 9:45 a.m.

NOTE: The Bills will conduct their annual Return of the Blue and Red practice/scrimmage at Highmark Stadium at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 4.

Bills training camp 2023: How to get tickets, where to park

Buffalo Bills camp parking lot shuttle locations and times

All of the available tickets for Bills training camp have already been claimed.

There is no parking at St. John Fisher University. Shuttle buses are available from Pittsford Mendon High School (472 Mendon Road, Pittsford) and Pittsford Sutherland High School (55 Sutherland St., Pittsford). There will be an overflow lot at Barker Road Middle School (75 Barker Road, Pittsford).

Advertisement

There will be a $1 charge for fans to ride the shuttle buses. All services are accessible. The last bus leaves campus for the return to the parking lots approximately one hour after practice ends. When leaving, board buses at the same bus stop used for drop-off upon arrival.

Here is the shuttle bus schedule:

July 26, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

July 27, 8:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

July 28, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

July 30, 8:30 a.m. – 12:45 p.m.

July 31, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Aug. 1, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Aug. 3, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Aug. 6, 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Aug. 9, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Aug. 10, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Bills training camp kids activities

Bills quarterback Josh Allen signs autographs for kids before leaving the field on the last day of the Buffalo Bills training camp at St John Fisher University in Rochester Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022.

There are several activities for attendees to enjoy in the Bills Experience Area.

Advertisement

∎ Football Toss: Hit the open receiver to complete the game-winning touchdown.

∎ Running Back Challenge: Practice your best spin move, and side step oncoming defenders as you race to the end zone and dive over the pylon.

∎ QB Challenge: You must make the split-second decision of who gets the ball to score the touchdown.

∎ Billy’s Den: Relax in Billy Buffalo’s sports den, play lawn games, and get your picture taken with Billy during his designated visit time.

Bills camp food and drink

Food and beverages available at stands are CASH ONLY. Fans can enjoy a number of items ranging from pizza to items off the grill. For select practices, food trucks will also be on site.

Kids Autograph Zone and Buffalo Bills training camp

Stefon Diggs and the rest of the Bills are occasionally accessible for autographs following each practice.

Children under the age of 14 will have a chance to get autographs following each practice at the Kids Autograph Tent. Two players per session will be available for 15 minutes and each child will be able to have one item signed. Because of high demand, the lines will be limited to the number of youngsters that can be accommodated that day. Fans can also get autographs along the fence of the field as players exit practice.

Bills merchandise

Bills merchandise and season or single-game tickets are available for purchase in the merchandise tent as you enter. Information on purchasing season tickets as well as team gear will also be available. All major credit cards are accepted in the tent.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are scheduled to practice 10 times at St. John Fisher University.

What happens if it rains during Bills camp?

If inclement weather prevents the Bills from practicing outdoors, the team will move indoors and those practices are closed to the public. The interactive areas will also be closed when practice is indoors. The best way for fans to get the most up-to-the-minute practice info is by calling the Buffalo Bills training camp hotline (1-877-BB-TICKS) or by viewing the camp schedule online.

What should I leave at home?

Prohibited items include alcoholic beverages, coolers, cameras with lenses longer than six inches, drones, video cameras or recording devices. The Bills reserve the right to restrict any items that are deemed dangerous, inappropriate or detract from the experience of other fans. The NFL’s bag policy is in effect for all practices. Bags larger than 12-by-6-by-12 inches will not be permitted. For full details on the NFL Clear Bag Policy, please visit here: https://res.cloudinary.com/nflclubs/image/upload/bills/lk457rsn721wufddy4yv.pdf

What can I bring with me to Bills camp?

Clear bags smaller than 12-by-6-by-12 inches; single-serve unopened food containers carried in the appropriate sized bag; strollers; and umbrellas.

Are there restrooms for the public?

Public restrooms will be located throughout the fan areas. College buildings, however, will be closed to the public at all times.

Where can I go for questions or in the event of an emergency?

There will be a Bills information booth in the Dorsey parking lot and a first aid tent available adjacent to the practice field to handle any emergency medical needs.

Buffalo Bills news

Be sure to return to democratandchronicle.com for daily updates throughout the Buffalo Bills training camp. You can also sign up for Bills Blast, Sal Maiorana's newsletter which will follow the Bills action all season long. Here are stories previewing some of the questions that need to be answered during camp:

Advertisement

Sal Maiorana can be reached at maiorana@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @salmaiorana and on Threads @salmaiorana1.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Bills training camp schedule, parking information and what to know