Buffalo Bills trade Darryl Johnson to Carolina Panthers
The Buffalo Bills started to trim their roster down to 53 players on Monday. First team announced that three players had been release.
Now, a trade.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bills have shipped defensive end Darryl Johnson to the Carolina Panthers:
Source: The #Bills are trading DE Darryl Johnson to the #Panthers.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 30, 2021
