Buffalo Bills trade Boogie Basham to New York Giants

The Buffalo Bills have made a move on roster cut-down down which was not a player being released or waived. Rather, it was a trade involving former second-round pick Boogie Basham.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Basham has been sent to the New York Giants.

The Bills selected Basham at the 2021 NFL draft. During his career, things never really came together for Basham. Buffalo also has a major logjam of players at the defensive end position which is the main reason the team would have traded the pass rusher.

In return, the Bills and Giants will swap late-round draft selections at the 2025 NFL draft to round out the Basham deal.

In a separate report, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler indicates that there was interest from other NFL teams in Buffalo’s AJ Epenesa. Like Basham, Epenesa is a second-round draft selection (2020) that has not panned out for the team.

But the overall headline here is the depth in this position. Von Miller, Greg Rousseau and Leonard Floyd are at the top of it. That left Basham, Epenesa and Shaq Lawson to fill in the bottom part. Then there’s Kameron Cline, who had some moments in preseason, too.

This pecking order will also be affected

