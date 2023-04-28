Who should Buffalo Bills target on Day 2 of NFL Draft 2023? Here are players to watch

ORCHARD PARK - Wide receiver would have made tremendous sense for the Buffalo Bills Thursday night with the 27th overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft.

Certainly middle linebacker, with the loss of five-year starter Tremaine Edmunds in free agency, is an obvious need.

You could have also made an argument for augmenting the offensive line, and with no defensive tackles signed beyond 2023, that’s another direction general manager Brandon Beane could have gone.

So, tight end? Yeah, that just didn’t seem too logical, especially when Beane traded away his fourth-round pick to Jacksonville so he could jump up to the Jaguars spot at 25 to select Utah’s Dalton Kincaid.

Kincaid might very well turn out to be a stud for the Bills. Maybe he will bring a new dimension to the Buffalo offense as a pass-catching tight end, but the Bills already have a pass-catching tight end in Dawson Knox, one they just gave a hefty four-year contract extension.

Knox is the starter, the guy who will be on the field when the Bills are in their traditional three-wideout formation. Last season, Knox played 76% of Buffalo’s offensive snaps, so I’m not quite sure how Kincaid is going to get on the field enough to warrant being a first-round pick.

Beane said we will likely see the Bills in more two-tight end sets now that Kincaid is on the team, but he made it clear that doesn’t mean what two-tight end sets have usually meant for Buffalo. Knox and Kincaid won’t be on the field together to help block in the run game, they will both be deployed in the passing game, especially Kincaid who admittedly is not a good blocker.

In essence, what the Bills are saying is that Knox and Kincaid will be taking traditional slot receiver snaps away from Deonte Harty and Khalil Shakir, thus giving Josh Allen bigger, more physical talents in the middle of the field. And then Harty and/or Shakir can be sprinkled in to bring more speed in certain situations.

“I don’t want to get into the usage part because this guy’s got to come in here and learn our offense,” Beane said. “I think it’s just another weapon for (offensive coordinator Ken) Dorsey. Dawson is gonna still be very involved. Dawson will play more of that traditional Y … it would just be a different package. But Dawson is a clearly better inline blocker, still a receiving threat. So I don’t think Dawson is gonna be going anywhere.”

Now, what do the Bills do with their second-round pick which is scheduled to be made at No. 59, and their third-rounder at No. 91?

Here are three positions I’ll keep an eye on tonight:

Wide receiver: Players still available in second round

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Tyler Scott breaks away for a touchdown in a game against East Carolina.

Even though it appears the Bills may want to shift their focus a bit with more two tight end sets, that doesn’t change the fact that they need an upgrade at wide receiver. We don’t really know whether Harty, Shakir or Trent Sherfield are going to work out, and Gabe Davis - coming off an inconsistent season - is heading into the last year of his contract.

It’s hard to see North Carolina’s Josh Downs or Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt making it to Buffalo at No. 59, and Beane really doesn’t have much draft capital left to trade up. Tyler Scott of Cincinnati, who caught 54 passes for 899 yards and nine TDs last year, could be in play at 59. He ran a 4.44 at the combine, so he has the deep speed the Bills currently lack.

“Scott is a work in progress in a few coachable areas, but high-end speed and short-area suddenness allow him to consistently create his own separation,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler said. “He adds immediate value as a gunner on special teams and has Tyler Lockett upside as a starting NFL receiver.”

Another receiver possibility is Marvin Mims of Oklahoma who is projected as a third-rounder but could slide up to the second. He caught 123 passes for 2,398 and 20 TDs in 37 career games for the Sooners.

He ran a blazing 4.38 at the combine and also had a vertical leap of 39.5 inches. “Mims is a long-striding wideout who will primarily line up inside, but he has the potential to be moved around to mismatch speed-deficient coverage,” NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein said.

Linebacker: Still need to replace Edmunds

Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson reacts after sacking Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Jack Campbell would have looked really good in the middle of the Bills defense, but the Lions snapped him up at No. 18 in the first round, higher than most projections. The next two inside linebackers expected to come off the board are Arkansas’ Drew Sanders and Clemson’s Trenton Simpson.

It would seem that they might not make it to No. 59, but crazier things have happened. Sanders is a rangy 6-foot-4, 235-pounder who transferred from Alabama where he was mostly an outside linebacker, so he lacks experience on the inside. However, he is a terrific athlete and his pass rushing skill could be a nice addition because Edmunds was never really very good in that role.

Simpson is a 6-2, 235-pounder who’s a bit more of a thumper who would need to refine his coverage skills in Buffalo’s defense.

Defensive tackle: Depth will be needed

Florida Gators defensive lineman Gervon Dexter celebrates an interception.

Not only depth this season as Jordan Phillips’ shoulder injury may hamper him, but next year, Phillips, Tim Settle, Ed Oliver and DaQuan Jones have expiring contracts. Now might be the time to get someone in the building who can learn behind those players and then be in position to start in 2024.

Florida’s Gervon Dexter would add some bulk to the front as he weighs in at 310 pounds and has a body that the Bills’ strength and conditioning staff could add more muscle to. He played primarily three-tech, so Oliver’s position, but he’s a bigger man who still has agility at that size.

