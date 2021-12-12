Buffalo Bills with stunning stat in first half against Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buffalo Bills are reeling. The team expected to be a force in the AFC is quickly turning into a farce.

Trailing 24-3 at the break Sunday against the Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Buffalo had done something in the first 30 minutes no NFL had in at least 30 years.

Josh Allen had four rushes for 43 yards, better than 10 per clip. Pretty, pretty good … until you realize no other Bills RB had a carry.

Yes, for the first time in many, many years a team went an entire first half without one of its running backs carrying the ball.

What was this some derivative of what Bill Belichick did to Buffalo by passing only 3 times in a Patriots’ win on Monday?

Simply another 2021 oddity.