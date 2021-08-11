Buffalo Bills snubbed on list of NFL’s top WR trios

Bleacher Report surprisingly left the Buffalo Bills off a recent ranking. Naming the top-wide receiver trios in the NFL, the Bills did not find a home.

Instead of the Bills, B/R ranked the top-WR trios as:

Undoubtedly there is plenty of talent in the list above. The Bills should still find their way on it.

Buffalo sports an offense with potentially four players that could find their way onto this trios list. At the top, there’s Stefon Diggs, who led the NFL in receiving last season.

Next to Diggs might be the best slot wideout in the league, Cole Beasley. Both Diggs and Beasley earned All-Pro status in 2020.

At the No. 3 spot, take your pick. Both Emmanuel Sanders and Gabriel Davis are both talented.

The Bills were certainly a big-time snub by B/R, but regardless, this wide receiver depth chart is still amongst the deepest in the NFL.

