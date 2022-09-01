Buffalo Bills signing punter Sam Martin
The Buffalo Bills have an answer at punter.
According to NFL Network’s Peter Schrager, the team is signing Sam Martin.
Earlier in the day on Tuesday, Martin reportedly had a free-agent visit in Buffalo.
Martin was formerly with the Denver Broncos, who kept Corliss Waitman instead.
Per Broncos Wire, Denver asked Martin to take a pay cut. He declined and ended up in the free-agent pool.
Martin’s average salary of $2.35 million made him the 10th-highest-paid punter in the NFL with the Bills. This year specifically, Martin was set to have the fourth-highest cap hit among punters in the NFL ($2,733,334).
The move also saved the Broncos $2.25M in salary cap space.
Terms of the contract Martin signed in Buffalo have yet to be announced.
In a corresponding move, the Bills placed wide receiver Marquez Stevenson on injured reserve.