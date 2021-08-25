Buffalo Bills sign WR Steven Sims

The Buffalo Bills signed wide receiver and kick returner Steven Sims. The team announced the transaction on Wednesday.

Sims signed with the Washington Football Team after going undrafted in 2019 out of Kansas. Despite that, Sims made the team and found ways to contribute the past two seasons.

In 28 career games, Sims has 61 catches for 575 yards and five touchdowns.

Sims also has extensive experience as a kick returner, having 30 punt returns and 35 kick returns in his career. On punts, he has averaged 6.2 yards per return and via kickoffs, Sims averaged 24.6 yards. He also has scored once on a kick return in 2019.

Considering his background, one has to wonder if the Bills will seriously consider Sims as a candidate for their kick returning job. However, the Bills have one of the deepest wide receiver rooms in the NFL currently, so it’s unlikely.

Sims’ addition comes after the Bills had to place multiple players on their Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday. Among those were wide receivers Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis.

In addition, returner throughout the preseason and summer, Isaiah McKenzie, suffered a shoulder injury during Tuesday’s practice. The one battling McKenzie for the return job was rookie Marquez Stevenson, who was also hurt in the Bills’ preseason game vs. the Chicago Bears last weekend.

As NFL teams were trimming down their rosters to 80 players by early this week, Washington cut him. Per our friends at Washington Football Wire, Sims took a step back in 2020 as compared to his rookie year.

