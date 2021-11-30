Buffalo Bills sign Tim Harris to practice squad

The Buffalo Bills have signed some roster depth after the massive injury the team took last week.

In Week 12, the Bills (7-4) blew out the New Orleans Saints, 31-6. That came at a cost.

All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White tore his ACL in the win. That ends his 2021 season early.

Attempting to fill White’s shoes will be cornerbacks Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson. With Jackson now slated to see more playing time, more depth is needed.

Tim Harris comes in there. The Bills announced on Monday that the 26-year-old corner has signed to the team’s practice squad.

In a corresponding move, western New York native and offensive lineman Evin Ksiezarczyk was released from Buffalo’s practice squad.

Harris spent some brief time with the Bills during training camp but was later released. From there, Harris signed to the Cleveland Browns’ practice squad before now heading back to Buffalo.

Harris was a sixth-round pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2019 out of Virginia.

Related