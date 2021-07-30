Buffalo Bills sign TE Bug Howard

The Buffalo Bills added to their tight end room… signing Bug Howard on Friday ahead of the team’s third day of training camp.

Earlier this offseason, Howard appeared at the team’s minicamp. He was with the Bills on a tryout basis but was not signed during the spring.

Due to the current number of players on the Bills roster, a corresponding move was not required to add Howard.

Howard joins a tight end room with Dawson Knox, Jacob Hollister, Nate Becker, Quinton Morris and Reggie Gilliam in Buffalo.

Previously undrafted in 2017, Howard has bounced around the NFL via tryouts and practice squads. Most recently he was with the Jaguars on their practice squad during the 2020 season. Howard has also spent time with the Broncos, Panthers, Browns and Colts.

Indy signed Howard as an undrafted rookie.

