Buffalo Bills sign TE Bug Howard

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Buffalo Bills added to their tight end room… signing Bug Howard on Friday ahead of the team’s third day of training camp.

Earlier this offseason, Howard appeared at the team’s minicamp. He was with the Bills on a tryout basis but was not signed during the spring.

Due to the current number of players on the Bills roster, a corresponding move was not required to add Howard.

Howard joins a tight end room with Dawson Knox, Jacob Hollister, Nate Becker, Quinton Morris and Reggie Gilliam in Buffalo.

Previously undrafted in 2017, Howard has bounced around the NFL via tryouts and practice squads. Most recently he was with the Jaguars on their practice squad during the 2020 season. Howard has also spent time with the Broncos, Panthers, Browns and Colts.

Indy signed Howard as an undrafted rookie.

Related

WATCH: The Josh Allen pass that made Emmanuel Sanders' jaw drop

Bills' Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs rank high in jersey sales

Bills' Cole Beasley describes impact of QB background in the NFL

CBS Sports names CB2 as under-the-radar Bills training camp battle

Recommended Stories

  • Giants' Shane Lemieux avoided 'worst-case scenario' during injury at practice

    Giants G Shane Lemieux was carted off the field at practice on Thursday after suffering an injury.

  • Giants think Shane Lemieux avoided worst-case scenario with knee injury

    Giants left guard Shane Lemieux had to be carted off after hurting his knee at Thursday’s practice, which led to thoughts of a season-ending injury for the 2020 fifth-round pick. While the exact nature of Lemieux’s injury isn’t known, it doesn’t sound like the team will be without him for the rest of the year. [more]

  • Josh Allen: A contract extension is “honestly the least of my worries”

    As training camps ramp up across the league, there are three 2018 first-round quarterbacks who are in a bit of contract limbo. Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield, Buffalo’s Josh Allen, and Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson all had their fifth-year options picked up by their respective teams this spring — lowering the urgency to get a lucrative contract extension [more]

  • Prescott returns to Cowboys practice day after shoulder injury, not throwing

    The Cowboys QB wasn't going to miss an opportunity to get work in despite being unable to throw. The latest from Dallas' training camp.

  • Omega Debuts Limited-Edition Tokyo 2020 Watches for the Olympics

    Keep that Olympic feeling all year when you snag the limited-edition Omega Seamaster Diver 300M watch.

  • Billie Eilish's sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, is finally here

    The calendar has officially just ticked over from New Billie Eilish Album Eve to New Billie Eilish Day, apparently, as Eilish’s sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, has just arrived on all the major music streaming services. Given that Eilish’s first album, 2019's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? won a boatload of Grammys and went some-tuple platinum, Happier has been one of the most-anticipated albums of the year.

  • Yankees playoff odds skyrocket after trading for Anthony Rizzo, Joey Gallo | What Are The Odds?

    The Yankees added two power bats in Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo to bolster their lineup and make a push for the AL Wild Card. Marc Malusis and Sal Licata love what Brian Cashman pulled off and that the Yankees are showing they mean business. Watch more What Are the Odds: https://sny.tv/shows/what-are-the-odds About What Are The Odds?: What Are The Odds combines sports betting with entertaining, engaging and insightful sports discussion. With talent from BNNY, FNNY and other SNY shows we create conversational sports betting content while still delivering the same impactful topics New York sports fans are used to. About SNY: SNY is an award winning, multiplatform regional sports network serving millions across the country through unparalleled coverage of all things New York sports. SNY delivers the most comprehensive access to all of the Tri-State area's professional and collegiate sports teams through nightly sports and entertainment programs. SNY.tv is the "go-to" digital communal home for New York sports fans to get succinct, easy-to-read updates, video highlights and features, recaps, news, opinion, rumors, insight and fan reaction on their favorite New York sports teams. Check out more from SNY at https://sny.tv ​ Subscribe to SNY on YouTube: https://on.sny.tv/S5RYeWN Like SNY on Facebook: https://on.sny.tv/rBYAHLi​ Follow SNY on Twitter: https://on.sny.tv/nOn1uq1 ​ Follow SNY on Instagram: https://on.sny.tv/lEArPVp

  • NBA trade rumors: Celtics among teams doing 'due diligence' on Ricky Rubio

    The Celtics need another point guard. Could a trade for Timberwolves star Ricky Rubio be an option for the Boston? Here's the latest report.

  • Team USA making history

    Robert Finke and Caeleb Dressel took home the gold for team USA in men's 100m and 800m freestyle.

  • Services boost U.S. consumer spending in June; inflation increases

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in June as vaccinations against COVID-19 boosted demand for travel-related services, but part of the increase reflected higher prices, with annual inflation accelerating further above the Federal Reserve's 2% target. With demand outpacing supply, inflation is rising.

  • Gov. Andrew Cuomo Says NYC Revival At Risk, Begs Private Sector To Force Office Return – “A 15% Decline Of People Coming Back Would Be Devastating”

    New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo fears a New York City revival will stall unless private sector employers require workers return to the office, and NYC actively addresses gun violence, homelessness and high taxes. In a wide-ranging online briefing hosted by public interest group ABNY (Association for a Better New York), Cuomo also said the state […]

  • Olympics-Athletics-Poland top 4x400 mixed relay heats as U.S. disqualified

    The mixed 4x400m relay made its Olympic debut in Tokyo amid controversy on the opening day of the athletics programme on Friday with Poland topping the time sheets in the heats after the United States team were disqualified. The American team, comprising Elija Godwin, Lynna Irby, Taylor Manson and Bryce Deadmon, finished fastest in the first heat but were later disqualified for exchanging the baton outside the changeover zone.

  • Packers waive Aaron Rodgers bonus forfeiture for 2022

    The Packers didn’t make one concession in the negotiations that got Aaron Rodgers back in the fold. They made two. Per multiple reports, the new Rodgers contract both removes the 2023 season and eliminates the team’s ability to recover $11.5 million in unearned bonus money in the event Rodgers retires or holds out in 2022. [more]

  • Winners, losers from blockbuster Russell Westbrook to Lakers trade

    The biggest winner is Westbrook himself.

  • United States' gold medal favorite mixed 4x400 relay team disqualified in controversial fashion

    Lynna Irby was lined up well beyond the legal exchange zone, but the Americans are appealing the decision, and they may have a case.

  • If Jordan Love were ready to go, Aaron Rodgers would be gone

    The Packers have insisted on keeping Aaron Rodgers around for at least 2021 for one very simple reason. His replacement isn’t ready. Jordan Love, the quarterback for whom the Packers traded up in the first round of the 2020 draft, hasn’t gotten the reps necessary to prepare to play. With no preseason last year due [more]

  • Micah Hyde: When I left Green Bay, Aaron Rodgers told me how frustrated he was

    When Aaron Rodgers addressed reporters for the first time after reporting to Packers training camp, he conducted an airing of grievances that included listing several good players who left the Packers, whom Rodgers says the team should have kept. One of those players was Micah Hyde, who was drafted by the Packers in 2013, played [more]

  • Wayne Rooney apologises to family and Derby after hotel images with women emerge

    The images were circulated on Sunday, gaining attention on social media and appeared to show Rooney asleep with women beside him.

  • Packers now almost $50M over salary cap in 2022 after Aaron Rodgers restructure

    The Packers are $49.4 million over the salary cap in 2022 after restructuring Aaron Rodgers' contract.

  • Jonnu Smith: You can’t ask for a better quarterback than Mac Jones

    Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones has made an early impression on tight end Jonnu Smith. Smith said at Patriots camp yesterday that Jones doesn’t act like a regular rookie and has already emerged as a locker room leader. “I didn’t expect Mac to have the kind of swagger that he got,” Smith said. “Mac, hell [more]