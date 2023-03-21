Buffalo Bills sign running back Damien Harris to one-year deal
The Buffalo Bills have added to their backfield. It’s a name that’s all-too familiar: Damien Harris.
Former of the New England Patriots, the free agent running back has signed a one-year deal in Buffalo according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The addition comes shortly after the Bills learned the the team’s former running back, Devin Singletary, signed as a free agent with the Houston Texans.
Check back for updates…
Related
9 takeaways from Bills' Brandon Beane's post-free agency presser
Bills sign WR Trent Sherfield to one-year deal
Report: Bills have interest in DL Poona Ford