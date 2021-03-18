Buffalo Bills sign QB Mitchell Trubisky
Buffalo has a new backup quarterback. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills have signed quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Trubisky, 26, was the second-overall pick at the 2017 NFL draft by the Bears out of North Carolina. In 9 starts with Chicago in 2020, the one-time Pro Bowler completed 67.0% of his passes for 2,055 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. Trubisky also ran for 195 yards and another score. Over his four-year career, Trubisky has a 29-21 record in 50 starts. The 26-year-old has a career 64.0% completion percentage for 10,609 yards, 64 touchdowns, and 37 picks through the air. Buffalo’s previously No.