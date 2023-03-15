Buffalo Bills sign QB Kyle Allen

The Buffalo Bills saw a vacancy pop up on their roster earlier this week. Just as quick as that happen, the team has filled it.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bills have signed quarterback Kyle Allen to serve as a backup to starter Josh Allen.

While not related, Buffalo’s franchise quarterback gets another addition to the Bills QB room with the vibe in mind.

Last offseason, Buffalo general manager Brandon Beane traded for veteran Case Keenum to serve as QB2. A reasoning for that, per Beane, was because he felt Keenum’s personality would fit in well with the Bills locker room and Josh Allen.

Keenum spent 2022 in Buffalo but opted to sign with the Houston Texans this week. Kyle Allen, who played for the Texans himself last season, now fills Keenum’s shoes with the Bills as the two have essentially switch clubs.

With that “locker room fit” already noted, that’s what Kyle Allen will seamlessly be alongside Josh Allen.

It has long been known the two are friends. The two Allens quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic and often are seen golfing together on social media.

Kyle Allen, 27, has also played for the Carolina Panthers and Washington Commanders. He entered the league with the Panthers in 2018 as an undrafted rookie free agent–The same year Josh Allen was Buffalo’s first-round pick.

Kyle Allen has started 19 games in his career, 12 of those in 2019 for the Panthers. He has a 7-12 career record with a 62.6 completion percent and touchdown-to-interception ratio of 26-to-21.

Related

Bills expected to sign former Saints WR Deonte Harty Bills' Sean McDermott presents scholarship at William & Mary Bills' Sean McDermott presents scholarship at William & Mary

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire