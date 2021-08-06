Buffalo Bills sign QB Josh Allen to massive six-year contract extension

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills beat the team's self-imposed deadline.

Days after general manager Brandon Beane said the organization would set a cutoff on contract talks, the quarterback on Friday agreed to a six-year extension, the team announced.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the contract was worth $258 million with $150 million guaranteed. The latter figure would set a record for the most in NFL history.

At $43 million per season, his contract's new money trails only that of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in average annual value.

The pact keeps Allen, who has two years remaining on his current deal after the Bills exercised his fifth-year option, under contract with Buffalo through 2028.

Allen, 25, enjoyed a breakout 2020 campaign, his third season after the Bills selected him with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft. He finished as runner-up to Aaron Rodgers in NFL MVP voting after setting franchise records for passing yards (4,544) and touchdown throws (37).

Allen also led the Bills to their first AFC championship game appearance since 1994 after piloting a 13-3 campaign.

In the days leading up to the extension, Allen expressed little concern about reaching an agreement.

“If it does, great,” Allen told Adam Schein of SiriusXM Mad Dog Radio on Thursday. “If it doesn’t, great. I’m trying to be the best that I can be for this team this year. We’ve got a goal set. Like I said, it’ll work itself out. . . . When it happens, it happens. I’m at peace with it.”

