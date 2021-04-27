Buffalo Bills re-sign OL Ike Boettger
After slapping a tender on him before, Ike Boettger is officially back in the fold as of Tuesday.
According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Bills have re-signed Boettger. Terms of the deal have the yet been announced.
Previously the Bills announced on March 17 that the 26-year-old had been tenderedsince he was restricted free agent.
