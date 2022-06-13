Buffalo Bills sign OL Greg Van Roten

The Buffalo Bills have signed a piece to compete along their offensive line.

The team announced on Monday that lineman Greg Van Roten, 32, inked a one-year deal with the team.

Van Roten is no stranger to the AFC East despite just joining the Bills. Previously Buffalo had faced Van Roten the past two years while he was a member of the New York Jets.

In that time span, he started 23 games for the Jets.

Van Roten also previously played for the Carolina Panthers.

Van Roten came into the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Green Bay Packers in 2012, but he didn’t make a single start until 2018 – his second year with the Panthers. After playing 27 games for Carolina in 2018 and 2019, he then joined the Jets in 2020 and played the next two seasons in New York.

Despite his Carolina connections, Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane had already departed the team by 2017.

According to Pro Football Focus, Van Roten earned an overall grade of 68.1 last season, allowing 37 pressures on 474 pass-blocking snaps.

In recent seasons Van Roten has mostly lined up at a guard. There, Buffalo has Rodger Saffold and Ryan Bates as their likely starters currently. The top depth options include Cody Ford. That’s likely where Van Roten might find himself competing for playing time and a roster spot.

The Bills are set to host their mandatory minicamp on starting on Tuesday.

