Buffalo Bills sign OL Bobby Hart again

The Buffalo Bills added a familiar veteran depth piece to their offensive line.

The team announced on Monday that lineman Bobby Hart was signed to a one-year deal.

Hart spent the 2021 season on and off Buffalo’s roster. Hart, an eight-year vet, was added to the Bills’ practice squad following training camp.

Hart was then signed off Buffalo’s practice squad by the Tennessee Titans but eventually returned after the Titans cut him.

Hart has played for the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals in his career. During that time, he appeared in 83 games, making 67 starts.

Slated to start at tackle in 2022 is Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown. Tommy Doyle appears to be the favorite for the swing tackle job as well.

Related