Buffalo Bills sign Linval Joseph

The Buffalo Bills have signed defensive tackle Linval Joseph, adding him to their D-line rotation.

The team announced the transaction on Wednesday.

Joseph, 35, takes cornerback Kaiir Elam’s place on the roster. The former 2022 first-round pick of the Bills (5-3) was placed on injured reserve.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Joseph has signed a contract worth up to $3.72 million for the remainder of the year. The wording appears to point toward his contract being incentive based.

Check back for updates…

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire