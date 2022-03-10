Buffalo Bills re-sign Jake Kumerow to one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills have changed special teams coaches but are still bringing back plenty of the same band in 2021.

Add Jake Kumerow to that list.

The team announced on Thursday that the wide receiver and special teams coverage ace has re-signed with the team.

It’s a one-year deal. Full terms of the deal have yet to be announced.

Kumerow was slated to be a free agent in the coming days, but will return to Buffalo.

Earlier this offseason, the Bills and special team coordinator Heath Farwell went their separate ways.

Farwell latched on with the Jacksonville Jaguars as their special teams coordinator and Buffalo promoted his former assistant, Matt Smiley to their coordinator role. Had Kumerow not returned, it would not have been shocking to see him sign with the Jaguars.

Kumerow first signed the Bills in 2020 and only has three catches (plus a touchdown) in terms of his production on offense since then.

On special teams, Kumrow has played in 53 and 69 percent of Buffalo’s special teams snaps over the past two seasons, respectively.

Related