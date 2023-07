Buffalo Bills to sign Jace Sternberger

Tight end Jace Sternberger has joined the Buffalo Bills just ahead of the start of 2023 training camp.

According to his agency, the 27-year-old has signed in Buffalo after having a workout with the team on Monday. Sternberger will take the field with Buffalo on Wednesday when training camp begins.

Sternberger was a third-round pick of the Green Bay Packers in 2019. Green Bay took him No. 75 overall and Buffalo selected Dawson Knox that same year at No. 96 in Round 3.

In two seasons with the Packers, Sternberger appeared in 18 games and recorded 12 receptions for 114 yards and one touchdown. In 2021, Sternberger was released after serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

Sternberg had stints with the Seattle Seahawks, Washington Commanders and Pittsburgh Steelers after he was cut, however, he never appeared in a regular season game with any of them. That led Sternberger to joining the USFL in January.

There with the Birmingham Stallions, he led the league with seven touchdowns.

With first-round rookie Dalton Kincaid alongside Knox, Sternberger would potentially be competition for Quintin Morris, the favorite to land Buffalo’s No. 3 tight end position. Like Morris, Sternberger has experience on special teams as well, appearing in 32 and 29 percent of Green Bay’s special teams snaps in his first two seasons, respectively.

Prior to the 2019 NFL draft, the Buffalo had a pre-draft visit with Sternberger.

