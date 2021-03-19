Buffalo Bills sign former Seahawks Tight End Jacob Hollister to a one-year deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Another Seattle Seahawks free agent moves on to another team.

On Friday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Buffalo Bills are signing former Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister to a one-year deal.

The #Bills are signing former #Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister to a one-year deal, source said. Another weapon for Josh Allen, who played with Hollister at Wyoming. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 19, 2021

If we are keeping score of the free agents, Seattle has lost so far this offseason: WR David Moore, RB Carlos Hyde, WR Phillip Dorsett, CB Shaquill Griffin and now Hollister.

Hollister was a productive TE for the Seahawks in the last two seasons.

Last season, Hollister had 25 receptions for 209 receiving yards with three touchdowns.

With the addition of TE Gerald Everett to the Seahawks, it makes sense that Hollister moves on and competes for some playing time.

The Seahawks are doing their best to try and rebuild the roster for this coming season.

We will have to wait and see what other Seahawks free agents will either be staying or finding a new home somewhere else.