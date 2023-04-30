Buffalo Bills sign Florida OT Richard Gouraige as UDFA

After the draft concluded on Sunday, undrafted players were free to sign with NFL teams, and former Florida offensive tackle Richard Gouraige agreed to terms with the Buffalo Bills.

Gouraige will join one of his fellow former Florida offensive linemen in Buffalo as the Bills drafted offensive guard O'Cyrus Torrence in the second round. They also picked wide receiver Justin Shorter in the fifth round and have cornerback Kaiir Elam from the 2022 draft.

The Bills seem to prefer bringing in former Gators, and Gouraige was signed within an hour of the draft wrapping up. There’s no guarantee he makes the team next season, but it’s a good sign that the Bills were so quick to bring him in.

#Bills signing @GatorsFB Richard Gouraige, per a league source — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) April 29, 2023

He spent five years with Florida, starting 42 games for the Gators, mostly at left tackle. He could end up moving back to the interior in the pros, which makes sense given his high run-blocking grades.

Gouraige was the first undrafted free agent off the board for Florida after six selections in the 2023 draft.

The Indianapolis Colts selected quarterback Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick. Defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr. (Chicago) and Torrence came off the board in the second round. Linebackers Ventrell Miller (Jacksonville) and Amari Burney (Las Vegas) went in the fourth and sixth rounds, respectively.

More NFL Draft 2023!

Las Vegas Raiders select LB Amari Burney in 6th round of 2023 NFL draft Buffalo Bills select Justin Shorter in 5th round of 2023 NFL draft Jacksonville Jaguars select LB Ventrell Miller in 4th Round College Sports Wire's take on Florida's players picked in NFL draft 2nd round USA TODAY Sports analyzes both Florida players picks in NFL draft 2nd round

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire