Buffalo Bills sign five rookie draft picks

The Bills have signed five of their eight rookies who were drafted by the team at the recent 2021 NFL draft.

The team announced the signings on Thursday. The group was highlighted by second-round pick Carlos Basham, who took to his social media account on Instagram on Wednesday to reveal himself that he had signed.

The other rookies now inked to contracts are:

OL Tommy Doyle (5th round pick)

WR Marquez Stevenson (6th round pick)

CB Rachad Wildgoose (6th round pick)

OL Jack Anderson (7th round pick)

Those who have yet to sign with the Bills include first rounder Greg Rousseau, along with Spencer Brown and Damar Hamlin who were selected in Round 3 and 6, respectively. Plenty of time for the Bills to get those done before training camp in late July, though.

