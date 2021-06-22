Buffalo Bills sign DL Nazair Jones

Massive additions to the Bills defensive line, both physically and metaphorically, have continued on Tuesday.

The team announced that defensive tackle Nazair Jones was signed and also confirmed a report from Monday that another defensive tackle, Eli Ankou, was signed as well. In total, the brings the Bills up to nine big boys in the middle of the defensive line on their roster currently.

Along with Jones and Ankou, Buffalo’s defensive tackle position includes:

Justin Zimmer

Harrison Phillips

Ed Oliver

Star Lotulelei

Treyvon Hester

Vernon Butler

Brandin Bryant

Without Lotulelei last season due to his COVID-19 opt out and with Phillips returning from a serious knee injury, the Bills appeared to be lacking in the middle of their defensive line. Certainly the eye test now matches what the team thinks.

The Bills would not have such a packed house at the defensive tackle position had it thought otherwise. Under head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane, the team has often believed in the philosophy of competition bringing out the best in players. The defensive line seems to be the latest spot this avenue is being taken.

Overall, the Bills currently sport 17 defensive lineman on their roster. Notable additions on the edge includes top draft picks Greg Rousseau and Boogie Basham.

On Jones, he was a third-round pick of the Seahawks in 2017. He did not play in 2020 after spending three seasons with the Seahawks. Overall in that time, Jones appeared in 20 total games and his most productive years was his first when he had a sack and three tackles for loss in 11 games played.

In a bit of a corresponding news, the Bills placed defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. on injured reserve.

