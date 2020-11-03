Buffalo Bills sign Daryl Worley

The Buffalo Bills have signed free agent cornerback Daryl Worley on Tuesday. The team announced that Worley will join their practice squad.

The Bills reportedly had Worley in for a free-agent workout last weekend.

Worley, 25, was recently cut by the Dallas Cowboys along with defensive tackle Dontari Poe. The Cowboys have done nothing short of struggled on defense this season, leading to the changes.

But the Bills have had their struggles in their secondary, too. No. 1 Cornerback Tre’Davious White is playing at a high level, but injuries have mounted elsewhere. Included in those are cornerbacks Josh Norman (hamstring) and Cam Lewis (wrist), who are both on the Bills’ injured reserve list. In addition, slot cornerback Taron Johnson has played poorly in 2020.

Worley signing comes as little surprise. Along with his recent visit to Buffalo, he also has Carolina Panthers connections to Bills head coach Sean McDermott and general manager Brandon Beane. All three were there in 2016. The Panthers made Worley a third-round pick at that year’s draft.

In a corresponding move, the Bills released cornerback Lafayette Pitts from their practice squad to make room for Worley’s addition.

