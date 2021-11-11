Buffalo Bills sign Cam Lewis to 53-man roster
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
The Buffalo Bills have made a roster move on Thursday suggesting there might be an injury concern in their secondary.
According to his representatives, cornerback Cam Lewis has signed on the Bills’ 53-man roster. Lewis was previously on Buffalo’s practice squad:
Buffalo Bills are signing CB Cam Lewis to the active roster, per his agent @seanstellato.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 11, 2021
This transaction suggests that cornerback Taron Johnson might not be ready to go in Week 10 against the New York Jets (2-6).
On Wednesday, the Bills (5-3) listed Johnson as a limited participant at practice. He sustained a concussion in Week 9’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.
In adding Lewis, Buffalo did not have to make a corresponding move due to players recently landing on their Reserve/ COVID-19 list.
The latest of those was wide receiver Jake Kumerow.
Related
WR John Brown now on third team since Bills departure
Did Josh Allen have the worst start of any QB this season vs. Jaguars?
GMFB debates if Bills or Cowboys loss was more surprising (video)