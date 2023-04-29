Buffalo Bills select Justin Shorter in 5th round of 2023 NFL draft

The Buffalo Bills drafted wide receiver Justin Shorter with the 150th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Shorter is the second Florida Gator selected by Buffalo in this draft after the Bills used their second-round pick to draft offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence. They also took cornerback Kaiir Elam in the first round of last year’s draft.

The former Florida receiver will join a wide receiver room that features some of the nation’s best. Stefon Diggs is the No. 1 pass catcher on the team and former UCF receiver Gabe Davis is a strong second option for Josh Allen, who is one of the top quarterbacks in the league.

The Bills have selected WR Justin Shorter out of Florida with the 150th overall pick in round 5. pic.twitter.com/E2f7vD9WuL — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) April 29, 2023

Shorter joined the Gators as a transfer in 2020 after spending two years with Penn State. Once Kadarius Toney and Kyle Pitts moved on from the program, he stepped into a starting and more prominent role with the team.

In his final year of collegiate play, Shorter hauled in 29 receptions for 577 yards and two touchdowns. He start all nine games he played in while healthy. He finished with 1,395 career receiving yards and eight touchdowns over 34 games.

Florida has now had five players selected in the 2023 NFL draft. Quarterback Anthony Richardson came off the board first at pick No. 4 overall to Indianapolis, and Gervon Dexter Sr. (Chicago) and O’Cyrus Torrence (Buffalo) were Day 2 selections. Ventrell Miller was the first player selected on Saturday at No. 121 overall to Jacksonville.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire